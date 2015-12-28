Monte Paschi to sell 1 billion euro bad debt to vehicle linked to Deutsche Bank

People are reflected in the window of a Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena bank in Rome January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has signed a binding agreement to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans with a gross book value of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to a Deutsche Bank vehicle, Italy’s third-largest bank said on Monday.

With the disposal to a securitization vehicle financed by affiliates of Deutsche, Monte dei Paschi will meet a target for this year of selling 2 billion euro of bad loans.

“The impact of this disposal on Monte dei Paschi’s profit and loss and capital ratios is negligible,” the bank said in a statement.