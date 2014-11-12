Monte Paschi posts bigger-than-expected loss in third-quarter

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), the worst performer in a recent stress test of euro zone lenders, posted a much bigger than expected loss in the third quarter as it sharply hiked provisions for bad loans.

Monte dei Paschi said its net loss in the three months from July to September totaled 797 million euros.

That compared with an analyst consensus for a loss of around 300 million euros and was the tenth consecutive quarterly loss for the bank, which was founded in 1472 and is Italy’s third biggest lender.

The bank, the only one to have received a bailout from the Italian government, said it had set aside 2.46 billion euros to cover for bad loans in the first nine months of the year, of which 1.26 billion euros in the third quarter alone - a 72 percent increase on the same period a year earlier.

Net bad loans stood at 24.3 billion euros at the end of September, up 8.3 percent from end-June.

Monte dei Paschi must fill a capital deficit of 2.1 billion euros within nine months. It has already approved a capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros, which will also allow it to pay back state aid.