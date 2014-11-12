FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi posts bigger-than-expected loss in third-quarter
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 12, 2014 / 5:17 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi posts bigger-than-expected loss in third-quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The entrance of Monte dei Paschi bank headquaters is pictured in downtown Siena, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), the worst performer in a recent stress test of euro zone lenders, posted a much bigger than expected loss in the third quarter as it sharply hiked provisions for bad loans.

Monte dei Paschi said its net loss in the three months from July to September totaled 797 million euros.

That compared with an analyst consensus for a loss of around 300 million euros and was the tenth consecutive quarterly loss for the bank, which was founded in 1472 and is Italy’s third biggest lender.

The bank, the only one to have received a bailout from the Italian government, said it had set aside 2.46 billion euros to cover for bad loans in the first nine months of the year, of which 1.26 billion euros in the third quarter alone - a 72 percent increase on the same period a year earlier.

Net bad loans stood at 24.3 billion euros at the end of September, up 8.3 percent from end-June.

Monte dei Paschi must fill a capital deficit of 2.1 billion euros within nine months. It has already approved a capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros, which will also allow it to pay back state aid.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.