Monte Paschi shareholder denies stake sale report

MILAN (Reuters) - The top shareholder in Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) denied a report in daily La Repubblica about a possible sale of a 20 percent stake in the lender and said its meeting on Monday would not discuss the issue.

According to La Repubblica, the indebted banking foundation that owns 33.5 percent of Monte dei Paschi was close to selling a 20 percent stake to three other foundations and a group of investment funds.