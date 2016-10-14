FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Italy court accepts Monte dei Paschi settlement request: source
October 14, 2016 / 9:29 AM / 10 months ago

Italy court accepts Monte dei Paschi settlement request: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen on the ground in Siena, Italy, November 5, 2014.Giampiero Sposito/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian court accepted a request from Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) to settle a case revolving round alleged financial crimes by former managers, a source said on Friday.

The settlement with Monte dei Paschi involves the seizure of 10 million euros and a fine of 600,000 euros, the source said.

In October some former managers at Monte dei Paschi were among several people ordered to stand trial for a series of financial crimes. [nL8N1C70A5]

Under Italian law a company can be held responsible if it is deemed that it failed to prevent, or attempt to prevent, a crime by an employee that benefited the company.

Reporting by Manuela d'Alessandro, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing Luca Trogni

