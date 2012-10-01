FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte dei Paschi agrees sale of Biverbanca: CEO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 1, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Monte dei Paschi agrees sale of Biverbanca: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) has agreed a deal to sell a 60 percent stake in Biverbanca to Cassa di Risparmio di Asti, chief executive Fabrizio Viola said on Monday.

“I believe this evening there will be a statement for the markets that will contain the terms of the agreement between us and which will allow us to overcome the problems we had in past weeks,” Viola said.

MPS said in June it was selling its stake in Biverbanca to Cassa di Risparmio di Asti for 203 million euros ($261.16 million).

The sale of the stake had been held up by a row over Biverbanca’s 2.1 percent shareholding in the Bank of Italy.

Reporting By Silvia Ognibene

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.