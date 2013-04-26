FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nomura seeks talks with Italy prosecutors to solve asset freeze
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 26, 2013 / 10:59 AM / in 4 years

Nomura seeks talks with Italy prosecutors to solve asset freeze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) said it intends to meaningfully engage with Italian prosecutors to find a solution to an order freezing assets of one of its units relating to a legal dispute with Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI).

“Nomura takes this situation very seriously and will continue to take all appropriate steps to protect our stakeholders,” , Nomura’s Chief Financial Officer Shigesuke Kashiwagi said in a note on Friday.

Nomura was informed on April 23 that an order to freeze Nomura Bank International’s (NBI) assets in Italy had been implemented.

The case relates to an ongoing legal dispute over a derivatives financing deal with Monte Dei Paschi.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Antonella Ciancio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.