FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy prosecutors freeze $182 million of Nomura assets in Monte Paschi case: source
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 26, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 4 years

Italy prosecutors freeze $182 million of Nomura assets in Monte Paschi case: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk behind a signboard of Nomura Securities outside its branch in Tokyo April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SIENA, Italy (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have frozen around 140 million euros ($182 million) of assets in Italy from a unit of Nomura Holdings (8604.T) as part of an ongoing legal dispute over a derivatives financing deal with Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI), a source close to the case said.

Nomura Chief Financial Officer Shigesuke Kashiwagi said on Friday that it had been informed on April 23 that an order to freeze Nomura Bank International’s (NBI) assets in Italy had been implemented.

“Around 140 million euros in receivables and cash were frozen,” the source said referring to the April 23 order.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, editing by Paola Arosio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.