Thirteen killed in Montenegro bus crash, 33 injured

PODGORICA (Reuters) - Thirteen people were killed and 33 injured when a passenger bus with Romanian licence plates fell into a deep river gorge in central Montenegro on Sunday, the interior minister said.

Police said the bus had swerved off the Zdrijelo Bridge and plunged onto a rocky outcrop in the gorge of the Moraca River, about 50 km (30 miles) north of the capital Podgorica.

“There are 13 dead, 33 injured. There were 46 people on board,” Interior Minister Rasko Konjevic said in a television broadcast. “There are many severely injured.”

A Reuters photographer on the scene said the wreckage of the bus was lying on its side on an outcrop about 30 metres (90 feet) down in the gorge, where police and rescuers were seen trying to retrieve dead and injured passengers.

Police cordoned off the area and the main road linking Podgorica with the north of the country was closed for hours.

Although the small Balkan country has invested tens of millions of euros in infrastructure over the past decade, traffic accidents are frequent, especially in summer when tourists flock to its Adriatic coast.