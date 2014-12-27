FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Montenegro parliament adopts 2015 budget, raising deficit
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 27, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Montenegro parliament adopts 2015 budget, raising deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PODGORICA (Reuters) - Montenegro’s parliament passed a 2015 budget late on Saturday setting the deficit at 6.6 percent of national output, up from 2 percent in 2014.

Forty-four of 71 deputies in the 81-seat parliament of the European Union candidate country voted for the budget, which assumes 3.5 percent growth in gross domestic product (GDP).

The higher deficit in 2015 arises from an 800 million euro deal to finance a stretch of highway linking the port of Bar with Serbia, a project the International Monetary Fund warned could threaten fiscal stability.

The government of the ex-Yugoslav republic sealed an agreement with China Road and Bridge Corp (CRBC), part of China Communications Construction Co, in February to build the 40-km (25-mile) section of the 120-km motorway.

The World Bank then withdrew a $50 million budget support loan to Montenegro, saying the highway deal would add to an already high debt level of 58 percent of national output.

Reporting by Petar Komnenic, writing by Ivana Sekularac, editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.