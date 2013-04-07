FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Montenegro's Vujanovic claims victory in presidential election
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
April 7, 2013 / 8:49 PM / in 4 years

Montenegro's Vujanovic claims victory in presidential election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Montenegro’s incumbent president, Filip Vujanovic, claimed victory on Sunday in a tight-run presidential election based on the ruling party’s own vote-count, disputing opposition claims that their candidate was ahead.

In a televised address, Vujanovic said he had won 51.3 percent of votes compared to 48.7 for opposition challenger Miodrag Lekic. Lekic’s Democratic Front said its own vote count had Vujanovic narrowly trailing Lekic.

Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Jason Webb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.