Montenegro's Vujanovic claims victory in presidential election

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Montenegro’s incumbent president, Filip Vujanovic, claimed victory on Sunday in a tight-run presidential election based on the ruling party’s own vote-count, disputing opposition claims that their candidate was ahead.

In a televised address, Vujanovic said he had won 51.3 percent of votes compared to 48.7 for opposition challenger Miodrag Lekic. Lekic’s Democratic Front said its own vote count had Vujanovic narrowly trailing Lekic.