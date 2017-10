PODGORICA (Reuters) - Montenegro’s ruling DPS party took a strong lead in a parliamentary election on Sunday with 46 percent of votes, according to exit polls released by state television and Podgorica university after the voting ended.

If confirmed, it means DPS and its leader, 50-year old Milo Djukanovic, will extend a two-decade hold on power in the small ex-Yugoslav republic and oversee its European Union accession talks.