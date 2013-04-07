FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Both sides claim lead in Montenegro presidential election
April 7, 2013 / 7:58 PM / 4 years ago

Both sides claim lead in Montenegro presidential election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A combination photo shows Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic (L) and opposition candidate Miodrag Lekic during Montenegro's presidental elections in Podgorica April 7, 2013. Montenegro votes in a presidential election on Sunday as the tiny Adriatic republic seeking entry to the EU tries to shed a reputation for crime and corruption. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

PODGORICA (Reuters) - The ruling party and opposition in Montenegro both claimed to be ahead in an election on Sunday for the largely ceremonial post of president, raising the prospect of a disputed result.

The ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) said its candidate, incumbent Filip Vujanovic, had won 53 percent of votes compared to 47 percent for opposition challenger Miodrag Lekic, based on 70 percent of votes counted.

Based on the same number of counted votes, the opposition Democratic Front said Lekic was on 50.5 percent and Vujanovic on 49.5 percent.

Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Jason Webb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
