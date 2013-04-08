FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Montenegrin president re-elected, opposition cries foul
April 8, 2013 / 4:46 PM / in 4 years

Montenegrin president re-elected, opposition cries foul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic gestures while declaring victory based on his camp's own vote-count after presidential elections in Podgorica April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic (MONTENEGRO - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS) - RTXYCIJ

PODGORICA (Reuters) - Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic was re-elected to the largely ceremonial post in the tiny Adriatic republic with 51.2 percent in a Sunday election, electoral authorities said, dismissing a claim of victory by the opposition.

With 100 percent of votes counted, the state electoral commission said opposition challenger Miodrag Lekic trailed with 48.8 percent. Lekic claimed to have narrowly won after polls closed on Sunday and his Democratic Front says it will not accept a third term for Vujanovic.

Reporting by Petar Komnenic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Michael Roddy

