FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Montenegro's economy to grow 2.7 percent in 2014: IMF
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2014 / 6:22 PM / 3 years ago

Montenegro's economy to grow 2.7 percent in 2014: IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PODGORICA (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday Montenegro’s economy is expected to grow 2.7 percent in 2014, down from 3.5 percent last year, due “to some limits to tourism capacity”.

In a statement following a two-day visit to the European Union candidate country, the Fund identified non-performing loans, which made up 17.5 percent of all loans in February, and weak credit activity as “long-standing problems” which could hamper future growth.

It warned that an 800 million-euro ($1.10 billion) loan deal to build a highway in the Adriatic state could threaten fiscal stability because it would add to debt which already stands at 50 percent of gross domestic product.

The mission will return to Montenegro in autumn to present a “full macroeconomic assessment” to the authorities, the statement said.

($1 = 0.7271 Euros)

Reporting by Petar Komnenic; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.