NATO urges Montenegro to prove readiness for accession

PODGORICA (Reuters) - NATO urged Montenegro on Thursday to put into practice the reforms it adopted hoping to join the Western military alliance, with a decision due in December on whether to take in the tiny Adriatic republic over the objections of Russia.

Sixteen years after NATO bombed targets in Montenegro during the Kosovo war, ambassadors of the North Atlantic Council held a two-day meeting in the ex-Yugoslav republic, the latest signal of the alliance’s resolve to expand further in the Balkans.

Membership for the mountainous country of 650,000 people would mark the first expansion of NATO ranks in ex-Communist eastern Europe since Montenegro’s neighbors Albania and Croatia joined in 2009, and the first since Russia-Western tensions flared over Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg commended Montenegro for modernizing its armed forces, improving its intelligence services, bolstering the rule of law and stepping up a fight against corruption.

“Montenegro is a very strong aspirant for membership,” he told a news conference with Montenegrin Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic, emphasizing the need to complete promised changes.

Western diplomats say even more will rest on whether all 28 members of the alliance are ready to put fresh strain on relations with Russia, which has called NATO’s further expansion in the Balkans a “provocation”. Diplomats say France, in particular, is uncertain, given the fragility of a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

“Full implementation of reforms is key,” Stoltenberg said.

Djukanovic, whose more than two-decade domination of government in Montenegro is cited by critics as proof of democratic shortcomings, said Podgorica was “a step away from membership” of NATO.

“There is very real optimism,” he said.

Supporters of Montenegro’s membership bid say it would send a message to Russia that it cannot halt NATO’s expansion, though it is a much less contentious step than the alliance’s earlier overtures to the likes of former Soviet Georgia, whose own membership ambitions were quashed by a war with Russia in 2008.

Montenegro’s breathtaking Adriatic coastline has attracted Russian private money, homebuyers and tourists since the state split from a union with Serbia in 2006.

But Podgorica’s relations with Moscow have long been uneasy given the Montenegrin government’s pursuit of closer integration within the West since the 1995 end of the wars that split Yugoslavia.

Ties deteriorated further when Montenegro joined EU sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Stoltenberg noted too the need to work on public support in Montenegro for joining NATO, with opinion polls mixed.

Some, notably ethnic Serbs, oppose joining an alliance that bombed Serbia and Montenegro in 1999 to halt the killing and expulsion of ethnic Albanian civilians in Serbia’s then Kosovo province.