Montenegro raises value-added tax to stem debt, secure revenues
May 28, 2013 / 1:57 PM / in 4 years

Montenegro raises value-added tax to stem debt, secure revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PODGORICA (Reuters) - Montenegro’s government raised value-added tax (VAT) by 2 percentage points to 19 percent on Tuesday, in a move that coincided with IMF warnings that it should stop accumulating public debt.

The economy of the small Adriatic country is expected to grow by between 1 and 2 percent of national output this year, a sharp slowdown from the boom years after independence from Serbia in 2006, when growth was driven by foreign investment in tourism and property construction.

The government described the VAT rise as “a difficult and unpopular decision” that it had to take to stop the budget gap becoming too big for the country of just 680,000 people to service.

Montenegro’s public debt has surged from 37 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2009 to 54 percent of GDP in 2012.

The International Monetary Fund has also said the government should shut down the loss-making KAP aluminum plant, the country’s single biggest industrial employer.

Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Reporting by Petar Komenic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

