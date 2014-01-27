FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Italy met Monte Paschi heads to discuss rapid capital hike
January 27, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of Italy met Monte Paschi heads to discuss rapid capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A bicycle is parked in front of a Bank of Italy sign in Rome October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy said on Monday it had met with the top management of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) and its main foundation shareholder to discuss prospects for a rapid capital increase at the bank.

“The meeting took place in a constructive climate,” the Bank of Italy said in a statement.

Loss-making Monte dei Paschi, which received 4.1 billion euros of state aid last year after being hit by the sovereign debt crisis and a derivatives scandal, is looking to raise 3 billion euros in fresh capital.

The foundation forced the bank last year to delay the cash call until mid-2014 to gain more time to sell down its stake in the bank to pay back debts.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

