FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi key shareholders back Profumo as chairman
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 20, 2015 / 6:29 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi key shareholders back Profumo as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A panel with logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen in downtown Siena, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

SIENA/ROME (Reuters) - Three key investors in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) have proposed confirming Alessandro Profumo as the bank chairman for the next three years, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Monte dei Paschi’s board is up for renewal and a shareholder pact comprising the Monte dei Paschi banking foundation as well as Latin American investors BTG Pactual and Fintech have submitted their list of board candidates.

The list presented on Friday confirms Profumo as the bank chairman and Fabrizio Viola as its CEO, the sources said.

It remains unclear whether Profumo is prepared to stay on for three years. Press reports have said he would like to step down after a 3 billion euro capital increase is completed in May-June.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene and Stefano Bernabei

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.