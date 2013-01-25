FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi head says situation under control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy (Reuters) - The situation at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), Italy’s third biggest lender, is completely under control, the bank’s chairman said on Friday.

“I’d like to remind you that we have 31,000 employees, we are a great company with six million customers,” Chairman Alessandro Profumo told a shareholder meeting.

The bank has come under pressure because of losses due to complex derivatives deals carried out in 2006-09.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes

