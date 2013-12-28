Monte Paschi chairman to decide in January on possible resignation

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's Chairman Alessandro Profumo gestures during a news conference at the company's headquarters in Siena May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

SIENA, Italy (Reuters) - Alessandro Profumo, chairman of troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), said on Saturday he would decide whether to step down in January.

“These are decisions one takes in cold blood and in the right place, I have nothing to say,” Profumo told a shareholder meeting.

He said a board meeting of the bank was scheduled to be held in January and he would take his decision then.

Speculation has been mounting that Profumo might quit because of a clash with the bank’s top investor over the timing of a vital capital increase.