IntesaSanpaolo investor denies plan to buy Monte Paschi stake
December 23, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

IntesaSanpaolo investor denies plan to buy Monte Paschi stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Intesa Sanpaolo Bank logo is seen in Milan October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

TURIN (Reuters) - Compagnia Sanpaolo, a charitable banking foundation that owns 9.7 percent in Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), said on Monday it had no initiative underway to invest in troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI).

Italian daily La Repubblica reported that Compagnia Sanpaolo, together with two other banking foundations and a group of investors, was in talks with Monte dei Paschi’s top shareholder to buy a stake in the Tuscan lender.

Reporting by Gianni Montani,; writing by Francesca Landini, Editing by Lisa Jucca

