FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi seizure freezes "Alexandria" contract: source
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 16, 2013 / 10:23 AM / in 4 years

Monte Paschi seizure freezes "Alexandria" contract: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The entrance of Monte Dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in Siena January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - The seizure of assets as part of a probe into suspected fraud against Italy’s Monte Paschi (BMPS.MI) has frozen the so-called “Alexandria” derivatives contract with Japan’s Nomura (8604.T), a source close to the investigation said on Tuesday.

“The seizure order interrupts the validity of the contracts so they cease to have effect,” the source said. “The contracts have been frozen, so receipts and payments are suspended.”

The “Alexandria” contract is one of the central elements in a complex investigation into the scandal at Monte Paschi, Italy’s third-largest bank, which got into trouble over a series of opaque derivatives deals linked to the 2007 acquisition of rival Banca Antonveneta.

No comment was immediately available from the banks.

Earlier, Siena prosecutors said they had seized assets worth more than 1.8 billion euros held by Nomura as well as by a group of former Monte Paschi managers including ex-chairman Giuseppe Mussari.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.