Monte Paschi CEO says not aware of more problems at bank
January 25, 2013 / 4:09 PM / in 5 years

Monte Paschi CEO says not aware of more problems at bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The chief executive of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which is reviewing three loss-making derivative deals, said on Friday he was not aware of any more skeletons in the closet.

Nevertheless, CEO Fabrizio Viola said he would not rule out further surprises completely until a review of the deals is completed.

“We need to be cautious. Before we can say this is the end, we need to complete the review by February 10-February 15,” Viola told reporters.

Chairman Alessandro Profumo urged customers of the bank to stay calm and said regulators had also recognised current account holders did not have to worry.

Profumo said the bank had cooperated promptly with judicial authorities, passing on information and documents about the derivative deals.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

