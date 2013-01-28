FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi "document on derivatives" not present in records: CEO
January 28, 2013

Monte Paschi "document on derivatives" not present in records: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi’s CEO Fabrizio Viola said on Monday that the so-called “document on BMps derivatives” at the center of a widening scandal over opaque trades was not present in the bank’s official documents before being found.

In a brief statement, Viola also said the document was therefore “not signalled to the Bank of Italy in any way”.

The troubled lender said on Monday it had no evidence of bribery in a 2007 takeover now under scrutiny over alleged corruption, but acknowledged accounting irregularities under previous management over derivatives trades.

Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Stephen Jewkes

