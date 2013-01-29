FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Italy prevented "anomalous" deals at Monte Paschi-Grilli
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 29, 2013 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

Bank of Italy prevented "anomalous" deals at Monte Paschi-Grilli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s outgoing Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Tuesday that Bank of Italy oversight had identified problems at troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank and prevented further “anomalous” operations.

An inspection in 2010 identified liquidity problems and overexposure of the Tuscan bank, Grilli said during testimony to parliament. Another inspection a year later showed the bank had not overcome its problems, he said.

“An intense activity of supervision allowed the identification and the prevention of anomalous behavior,” Grilli said, adding that the central bank had imposed sanctions on management.

The 2011 inspection “showed that the problems that had been highlighted were not overcome,” Grilli said.

Chairman Giuseppe Mussari resigned from the bank last year.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.