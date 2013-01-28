FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi auditors see losses at 550 million euros: paper
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 28, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

Monte Paschi auditors see losses at 550 million euros: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Scandal-hit Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena faces losses of around 550 million euros ($741.1 million) from two derivatives trades, according to a review by external consultants Eidos and PricewaterhouseCoopers cited by Italian daily La Stampa on Monday.

The bank could not be immediately reached for comment.

Italy’s third-biggest lender, which needs state loans to stay afloat, last week said opaque derivatives trades, conducted between 2006 and 2009, could cost it up to 720 million euros.

The bank said a review of trades and their impact on its accounts was due to be completed in the first 10 days of February.

The newspaper did not specify whether the figure was a bottom-line loss on the bank’s 2012 accounts or the overall loss linked to the two trades.

At least one more trade is still under review, the newspaper said, adding that the impact on the bank’s accounts was expected to be limited. ($1 = 0.7421 euros)

Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.