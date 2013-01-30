FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi shares down 6 percent in volatile trade
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
January 30, 2013 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi shares down 6 percent in volatile trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The main entrance to Monte Dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in Siena January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in scandal-hit Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) were briefly suspended from trading for excessive losses on Wednesday after falling more than 5 percent in volatile trade.

By 1112 GMT (6.12 a.m ET), the stock was down 6 percent at 0.252 euros. The stock had reached a one-month low of 0.23 euros on January 25 as a scandal over opaque derivative trades emerged, before staging some gain in the following sessions.

“I think it’s mostly speculation that drives the share price,” a Milan trader said. “As the rebound is losing steam some investors are focusing on the fact that target prices of most brokerages are below 0.2 euros.”

Monte Paschi shares opened up around 2 percent.

The European bank stocks index .SX7P was down 0.2 percent.

Reporting By Valentina Caiazzo, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Antonella Ciancio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.