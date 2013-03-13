Deutsche Bank says Monte Paschi damages claim "without merit"

The entrance of Monte Dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in Siena January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Wednesday damage claims filed by Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) over a derivative trade were “entirely without merit”, vowing to defend itself vigorously.

A judicial source told Reuters last week the world’s oldest bank was seeking at least 500 million euros in damages from Deutsche Bank and two former Monte dei Paschi executives over a loss-making 2008 trade known as “Santorini”.

“We will defend ourselves vigorously against any claims for damages made by the client before the Tribunal of Florence,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement.