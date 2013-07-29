Italy still in talks with EU over Monte Paschi plan-Treasury

The entrance of Monte Dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in Siena January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME/MILAN (Reuters) - The EU Commission has not rejected a restructuring plan for troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) and negotiations between Brussels and the Rome government are still under way, a treasury spokesman said on Monday.

“There is no rejection of the plan by the European Commission,” the spokesman said. “There are negotiations under way, there will be other developments and more meetings.”

Asked when he expected the EU Commission to make a decision, he said: “It’s a matter of months not weeks.”

The Financial Times reported on Monday that the EU was demanding Monte dei Paschi beef up its restructuring plan before it approves a 4 billion euro ($5.3 billion) state bailout for the scandal-hit lender.