FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top Monte Paschi shareholder says to vote for capital hike delay
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 6, 2013 / 5:42 PM / 4 years ago

Top Monte Paschi shareholder says to vote for capital hike delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The top investor in troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday it would only vote in favour of the lender’s planned January capital increase if it is postponed to the second quarter of next year.

The board of Monte dei Paschi foundation, which holds 33.5 percent of the bank, said it backed the 3 billion euro ($4.11 billion)rights issue proposal, which will be voted on at a shareholders’ meeting at the end of December, but it needed to be delayed.

“Should the share capital increase implementation be maintained for the first quarter of 2014, the vote of Mps Foundation will be contrary to that proposal,” the foundation said in a statement.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.