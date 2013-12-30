Bank of Italy, Consob coordinating Monte Paschi oversight: source

ROME (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy and bourse watchdog Consob are working in close coordination to monitor the situation at troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), a source close to the situation said on Monday.

“The regulators are following developments in the Monte Paschi case with maximum attention and are carrying out coordinated monitoring based on their respective areas of responsibilities,” the person, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.