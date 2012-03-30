Monte Paschi shares extend fall on capital fears

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), extended losses on Friday after the lender posted a bigger-than-expected net loss for 2011 and failed to reassure investors that it can plug a capital shortfall without tapping the market, traders said.

The stock dived 11 percent on Thursday on the back of disappointing results and was briefly suspended for excessive volatility on Friday. It traded down 4.1 percent at 0.31 euros by 1544 GMT after several brokers cut their price targets for the stock.

“After the results, there is more uncertainty concerning a possible capital increase,” said a Milan trader.

Traders also cited end-of-quarter portfolio squaring on the Italian stock market after a strong rally in the first part of the year. Shares in Monte dei Paschi’s bigger Italian rivals were also trading lower, with UniCredit down 1.2 percent and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) losing 1.9 percent.

The European banking index .SX7P was up 0.6 percent.