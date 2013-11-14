FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi posts third quarter loss, bad loans rise
November 14, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi posts third quarter loss, bad loans rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s scandal-hit Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) posted its sixth straight quarterly loss in the three months to September, highlighting the challenges the bailed-out Tuscan bank faces to lure private investors and avoid nationalization.

Italy’s third-largest bank by branches reported a net loss of 518 million euros ($697.15 million) in the first nine months of the year.

The loss for the third quarter was 138 million euros, just below a 143 million euros consensus loss forecast by 11 analysts.

Provisions against loan defaults totalled 1.5 billion euros, up 18.5 percent from a year earlier as bad loans rose during Italy’s longest recession since World War II.

The Siena-based lender said its net exposure to bad debts stood at 20 billion euros at end September, with all classes of deteriorated credits recording an increase compared to June.

The Core Tier 1 ratio, including 4.1 billion euros of state aid the bank received earlier this year, edged up to 11.1 percent from 11 percent in June.

The bank must carry out a capital increase of 2.5 billion euros by the end of 2014, part of a tough restructuring plan demanded by the European Commission as a condition for approving the bailout.

The plan also includes 8,000 job cuts and the closure of 550 branches. The lender said further details of the restructuring plan would be presented to the market once it gets the EU’s green light.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
