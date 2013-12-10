Monte Paschi executives committed to strengthening bank

A man walks on a logo of the Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena bank in Rome September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - The top executives of Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) are committed to strengthening the troubled lender, a spokesperson for the bank said on Tuesday when asked whether they may resign should a planned cash call be postponed.

The board of the bank is expected to meet later this week to discuss the timing of a 3 billion euro ($4.12 billion) capital increase as its top shareholder raised pressure to delay the issue, sources said on Monday.

Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday Chairman Alessandro Profumo and Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola were ready to resign if the timing of the cash call were pushed out.

“Profumo and Viola are currently working and will continue to do so as always in the interest of the bank and to strengthen its capital base,” a spokesman said in a comment on the media report.

At 0910 GMT (4:10 A.M. EST), shares in the bank were up 2 percent at 0.1744 euros, outperforming a drop of 0.2 percent in Italy's blue-chip index .FTMIB.

($1 = 0.7289 euros)

(Corrects to make clear executives did not vow to stay on even if cash call postponed, adds spokesman quote)