Monte Paschi says 2013 net loss 1.44 billion euros
March 12, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi says 2013 net loss 1.44 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The main entrance to Monte Dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in Siena January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) posted a higher than expected loss in 2013 at 1.44 billion euros ($2 billion) due to heavy writedowns on bad loans, it said on Wednesday.

Analysts had forecast on average a loss of 882 million euros, according to a consensus distributed by the bank.

The 2013 result compared with a loss of 3.17 billion euros in 2012 and was the third consecutive loss for the Siena-based lender, which was bailed out by the Italian government last year with 4.1 billion euros in state aid.

The bank said writedowns on bad debts had totaled 2.75 billion euros in 2013, of which 1.2 billion euros in the fourth quarter alone, as the bank sought to clean up its balance sheet ahead of a sector-wide health check by European regulators.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
