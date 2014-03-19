FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi top investor doesn't know who bought its 12 pct stake
March 19, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi top investor doesn't know who bought its 12 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks on a logo of the Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena bank in Rome September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - The top investor in Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) does not know who bought a 12 percent stake in the bank it sold on Tuesday but said it was probably more than one player, its chief told Reuters in an interview.

Antonella Mansi, the feisty head of the Monte dei Paschi foundation which has now halved its stake in the bank to 15 percent, said she was still hoping to find a strategic partner that could buy part of the foundation’s remaining holding.

“I don’t know,” she said when asked who had bought the shares late on Tuesday. “It was probably more than one player but I really don’t know.”

Mansi confirmed that Morgan Stanley had arranged the placement.

The sale allows the foundation, a not-for-profit entity with close ties to local politicians, to pay off its debts with a poll of banks and clears the way for Monte dei Paschi’s 3-billion euro ($4.2 billion) capital increase.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Silvia Aloisi

