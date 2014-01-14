FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi Chairman, CEO stay on despite cash call delay-source
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 14, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi Chairman, CEO stay on despite cash call delay-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Banca Monte Paschi di Siena CEO Fabrizio Viola wipes his face as he speaks during a news conference in downtown Milan January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

SIENA, Italy (Reuters) - The chairman and the chief executive of Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) will remain in their jobs despite being forced to delay a capital increase by the bank’s top investor, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

“Yes,” the source said when asked if Chairman Alessandro Profumo and CEO Fabrizio Viola would stay on after a board meeting discussed their fate on Tuesday.

The two had threatened to resign last month after a shareholder meeting voted down their proposal to launch the 3-billion euro ($4.11 billion) rights issue in January. The cash call has been postponed until mid-May at the earliest.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.