Monte Paschi's top investor hopes bank's execs will stay on: paper

MILAN (Reuters) - The head of the main investor in Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) told an Italian daily on Monday she hoped the bank’s top executives would stay on despite a shareholder vote that sank their plan to launch a cash call next month.

Shareholders led by the biggest investor in the bailed-out bank have rejected plans for a 3 billion euro ($4 billion) share sale in January and postponed the capital raising until after May 12.

“I don’t know (if they will stay on), I hope so,” Antonella Mansi, head of banking foundation Monte dei Paschi, told Corriere della Sera. “I want to think there are all the conditions to continue to work together.”