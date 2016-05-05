FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi mandates Mediobanca on bad loan platform: source
May 5, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

Monte Paschi mandates Mediobanca on bad loan platform: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The entrance of Monte Dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in Siena January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has given a mandate to Mediobanca to create a platform to manage its non-performing loans, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Earlier Il Messaggero newspaper said Monte dei Paschi had mandated Mediobanca to move ahead on existing plans to set up a platform to reduce the bank’s bad-loan stock.

Monte dei Paschi and Mediobanca declined to comment.

At the end of last year Monte dei Paschi had bad loans on its books to the tune of 9.7 billion euros ($11 billion).

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Paola Arosio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
