FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy police search Nomura's Milan offices in Monte Paschi probe: sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 27, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Italy police search Nomura's Milan offices in Monte Paschi probe: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman under an umbrella is reflected on a sign board outside a Nomura Securities branch in Tokyo August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

MILAN/SIENA (Reuters) - Italy’s tax police searched the Milan offices of Japanese bank Nomura (8604.T) on Wednesday as part of a judicial investigation into Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), judicial sources said.

One of the sources said the financial police were looking for emails and documents, without elaborating.

Prosecutors in the city of Siena where Monte dei Paschi is based are investigating losses linked to risky derivatives trades carried out under Monte dei Paschi’s previous management. One of the trades, known as Alexandria, was carried out with Nomura.

Nomura declined to comment.

Reporting By Silvia Ognibene and Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.