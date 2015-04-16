FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi says re-calculating claims against Nomura after new allegations
April 16, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Monte Paschi says re-calculating claims against Nomura after new allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The entrance of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank's headquarters is seen in downtown Siena, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

SIENA, Italy (Reuters) - The chairman of Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said the lender was re-calculating damages it is seeking from Japanese bank Nomura over a 2009 derivative contract after new allegations by Milan prosecutors.

Milan prosecutors are investigating Monte dei Paschi and Nomura over the trade, known as Alexandria.

In a separate civil lawsuit, Monte dei Paschi is seeking 750 million euros ($803 million) in damages from Nomura and from former Monte dei Paschi executives.

Nomura has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei

