Monte Paschi unveils new turnaround plan
October 7, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi unveils new turnaround plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Monte Dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in Siena January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) unveiled on Monday a tough turnaround plan aimed at regaining profitability and winning investors’ favor to fend off nationalization.

In a statement, the bank said it aimed to fully repay state loans taken to plug a capital hole by 2017 and make by then a net profit of 900 million euros ($1.22 billion).

The European Commission had asked Monte Paschi’s top management to draft a new restructuring plan as a condition to grant its green light to a multi-billion euro state bailout. The Commission has also requested that Monte dei Paschi carries out a 2.5 billion euro capital hike, which the bank says it will execute in 2014.

Reporting By Lisa Jucca, Editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
