The entrance of Monte Dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in Siena January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

SIENA, Italy (Reuters) - Italian police searched premises connected with the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) bank as part of a new probe into suspected insider trading, sources close to the investigation said on Tuesday.

No comment was immediately available from the bank.