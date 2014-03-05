Italy watchdog probing Monte Paschi share movements: source

ROME (Reuters) - Italian watchdog Consob is probing sharp share price movements in troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a regulatory source said on Wednesday, after the stock shot up more than 20 percent during the day.

Cobsob has asked large trading houses in Italy and abroad for information on the price movements, the source said.

The share rose in heavy volumes with traders citing short-covering and speculative buying on a stock whose top investor has been trying to sell its 30 percent stake for months.