FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi prosecutors file final appeal over Nomura assets: source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 24, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi prosecutors file final appeal over Nomura assets: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE (Reuters) - Prosecutors probing Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) have appealed to Italy’s top court against a ruling that stopped them seizing 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) from Japan’s Nomura (8604.T), a judicial source said on Wednesday.

The prosecutors had ordered the asset seizure on April 15 as part of a probe into the derivative contracts that brought Italy’s third biggest lender close to collapse, including a 2009 trade with Nomura known as “Alexandria”.

However a judge blocked their request at the end of April, saying there was no evidence the Japanese broker had made wrongful or disproportionate gains from the deal. An appeals court upheld that ruling on July 13.

The new appeal by the Siena prosecutors, lodged with Italy’s Cassation Court, is final.

Nomura has denied any suggestion of wrongdoing.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Paola Arosio and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.