FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy's Renzi not worried at all about Monte dei Paschi
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 21, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

Italy's Renzi not worried at all about Monte dei Paschi

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi arrives for the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 9, 2016.Kacper Pempel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARINA DI PIETRASANTA, Italy (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday he was not worried about the situation at Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI).

It emerged last week Monte dei Paschi's CEO Fabrizio Viola was under investigation for alleged false accounting and market manipulation in a case involving derivatives trades.

The investigation hits the Tuscan lender as it readies a 5 billion euro stock sale to strengthen its balance sheet after emerging as the weakest bank in Europe in July stress tests.

"Not at all," Renzi said when asked if he was concerned for the lender on the sidelines of a public interview.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.