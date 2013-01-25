FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi says to sell non-strategic stakes to boost capital
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 25, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi says to sell non-strategic stakes to boost capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday it had approved the sale of a significant number of non-strategic stakes to boost its capital.

Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola told a shareholder meeting proceeds from these sales would also help reimburse a state bailout. He did not say which holdings he was referring to.

As expected the special shareholder meeting in Siena approved two capital increases of up to 6.5 billion euros to be carried out if needed in the next five years, a condition of the 3.9 billion euro state bailout the bank requested last year.

The capital increases would allow the bank to issue shares to the Treasury if it cannot pay the interests on the bonds it is selling to the government as part of the scheme and if it cannot reimburse the loans.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Antonella Ciancio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.