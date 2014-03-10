FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi's top shareholder trims stake to just below 30 percent
March 10, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi's top shareholder trims stake to just below 30 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks on a logo of the Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena bank in Rome September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - The top investor in Italy’s No.3 bank by asset, Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), has sold shares worth 40.6 million euros ($56.35 million) on the market, equivalent to 1.6 percent of the bank’s market capitalization, regulatory filings showed.

The sale took place in three tranches on March 6, 7 and 10, coming on the heels of a 20-percent market rally on March 5 that traders said had been triggered by speculation the investor, a cash-strapped charitable foundation, was selling down its bank holdings.

Earlier on Monday, the Aleotti family, Monte dei Paschi’s second-largest investor, said it had slashed on March 5 its 4 percent stake to around 1 percent.

($1 = 0.7205 euros)

Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
