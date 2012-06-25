FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy government does not rule out buying bank bonds: minister
June 25, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

Italy government does not rule out buying bank bonds: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian government does not rule out buying bonds issued by domestic banks in distress, deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Monday.

Asked whether the Treasury could reopen the terms of a 2009-10 scheme under which it underwrote bank bonds to help troubled lenders, Grilli told reporters: “We will see.”

Italy’s third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, is in close talks with the Treasury and the Bank of Italy to issue at least 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion)of similar bonds, two sources close to the situation told Reuters at the weekend.

Reporting by Valentina Za

