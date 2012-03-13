FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse unblocks Monte Paschi shares: source
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 13, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 6 years ago

Credit Suisse unblocks Monte Paschi shares: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.VX has agreed to unblock shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) it held as collateral for loans made to the lender’s top shareholder, paving the way for the sale of a stake of up to 15.5 percent, a source close to the matter said.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation is selling the stake to repay its large debts. Its other creditors had already given their go-ahead for the sale by unblocking their portion of shares.

The bank’s shares erased losses to rise 0.9 percent at 0.3845 euros by 10:17 a.m. EST.

Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.